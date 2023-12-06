Officers credited with saving life of Mason City man

(ABC 6 News) – During a Mason City city council meeting, MCPD chief Jeff Brinkley awarded four officers the Mason City Life Saving Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Officers Jim Redeker and Josh Madole, and Sergeants Ben VanDenBroeke and Terrance Prochaska were credited with saving the life of Joey Sherman.

On May 17, 2023, after Sherman became trapped rolled over underneath farm equipment.

According to a statement from MCPD, when officers had approached the tractor, Sherman stopped breathing. Three of the officers then lifted the tractor, yelling to bystanders to pull Sherman out from underneath,

Sherman was then treated at MercyOne North Iowa and has now made a full recovery.