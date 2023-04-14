NWS: Elevated fire weather conditions area wide Friday

(ABC 6 News) – There is one more day of elevated fire weather conditions in the area before a shift to cooler and wetter weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says fire weather conditions will be elevated through the day on Friday. NWS says fire conditions will be more marginal than the last few days that spawned Red Flag Warnings, due to increasing clouds, more moisture and overall weaker winds.

Nonetheless, low humidity values and a gusty south wind of 20-30 mph at times is enough to discourage any outdoor burning as fires will be able to spread rapidly.