Northeast Mason City home catches fire while resident attempts refilling lighter

The Mason City Fire Dept. responded to a house fire on the north side of town Tuesday evening.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Dept. responded to a house fire on the north side of town Tuesday evening.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. for a home at the corner of 15th St. NE and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to fire officials at the scene, the fire is believed to have been caused by the resident trying to refill his lighter, when a spark ignited.

The man is not believed to have any injuries.

A dog was reported missing but was later found in a bathtub inside the home, something fire crews anticipate saved it, with minor burns on its face.

The side of the home is visibly burned but there are no damage estimates at this time.

The Mason City Police Dept. and Alliant Energy public utilities company were assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update with more information once it becomes available.