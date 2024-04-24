Nora Springs buffalo farm gets two new members, with a third on the way

Those driving through Nora Springs can get a good look at the town’s two newest residents: a pair of American bison, who traveled from their herd in Waverly to their new enclosure on an acreage where Alan Brallier has kept bison since 1988.

Brallier says the town has kept herds of bison since the early 1940’s, and have remained a popular roadside attraction. Passersby often stop to take a closer look, but weighing in at around 18,000 pounds, they’re best enjoyed from a distance.

“Well, they’re just a little more unpredictable I think, they’re still a wild animal,” Brallier said. “You’ve got to be careful with trying to get too close to them when you interact with them.”

The new arrivals are a welcomed sign one for cow, Mama, who is the last of her herd, and has been living a solitary life for the past year. The new arrivals don’t have names yet, but they’re expected to have theirs bestowed in time for this year’s Nora Springs Buffalo Days, which is scheduled for Saturday June, 22.