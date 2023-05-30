Eyota home explosion possibly caused by water heater

(ABC 6 News) – An Eyota house explosion may have been caused by a water heater, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion in the basement of the CR 142 house happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire did not continue through the house, according to responders.

Deputies and Dover/Eyota fire departments responded after a 67-year-old woman drove home along the shared driveway and noticed significant damage to her 42-year-old neighbor’s house.

Lt. Malinda Hanson with the OCSO said according to video from the scene, an addition to the house “ripped open” and a fireball emerged from the basement, rendering some of the house uninhabitable.

The investigation is ongoing

