No one hurt in Albert Lea house fire, pets rescued

(ABC 6 News) – No injuries were reported in a house fire in Albert Lea on Monday.

Fire crews arrived at 1008 Maplehill Drive just after 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from a single-car garage. Firefighters quickly put the fire out, and rescued two dogs and two cats from inside the home.

The homeowners were able to escape the house before crews arrived.

According to the fire department, the fire started after a candle got knocked over inside the garage and came into contact with flammable materials. Damages are estimated at $40,000.