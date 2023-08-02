Night to Unite: highlighting a Rochester woman who needs no introduction to first responders

(ABC 6 News) – Neighborhoods all across the U.S. gathered on Tuesday for the annual Night to Unite event.

It’s an opportunity for first responders and community members to come together, and promote a sense of unity while increasing awareness of crime and drug prevention.

Although the event is an opportunity for neighbors to meet and interact with their local first responders, in Rochester, one woman needs to introduction.

86-year-old Jesse Todd moved from Scotland, all the way to Rochester in 1959. Since moving to Med City, she has made it a tradition to bake up Scottish Shortbread for local first responders.

Todd would personally drop off her treats at local fire departments, as well as the Rochester Police Station, but pandemic-era social distancing requirements made those personal trips challenging.

But that didn’t stop her, or first responders, from making sure her shortbread got into the right hands.

“They came and picked it up. So I bake it, I call them and tell them it’s ready and they come and pick it up,” said Todd, “I don’t know how it got so famous but people really seem to like it.”

According to Todd, the shortbread is a family recipe. One that she’s already passed down to her daughter and granddaughter.