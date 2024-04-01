NIACC to offer free English as a second language classes

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Britt, North Iowa Area Community College will now offer tuition-free English as a second language (ESL) classes.

The program will be designed for those 18 and older whose first language is not English, the goal being to improve their speaking, reading and writing skills in a supportive environment.

The eight-week sessions are open to those with varying proficiency levels and will be taught at a pace that works best for them.