New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Civic Center is the place to be as the free New Year’s Eve community celebration returns this weekend.

The event is slated to kick off on Sunday at 2 p.m. and continue until 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This year’s event will have live entertainment, a watch party as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers and a number of kids activities from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

And SPARK Children’s Museum in Rochester will host their SPARKLE 2023 celebration.

The event will include a dance party, bubble party, stem activities, a ball drop and more.

There will be two celebrations on Sunday, the first from 10 a.m. to noon and another starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for non-members, $12 for members.