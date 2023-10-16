New life-saving fire suppression devices are being gifted to the Chatfield Police Dept.

(ABC 6 News) – Three new, life-saving fire suppression devices are making their way to the Chatfield Police Dept., all thanks to the Chatfield Masonic Lodge.

The donations will be given to the police dept. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at Chatfield City Hall.

The devices can fit inside the trunks of squad cars and other first responder vehicles. They can dramatically reduce fire and water damage in houses, garages, and stores.

When used, they can suppress a fire in 35 seconds, making it easier and safer for firefighters and people to get out of a burning building. The temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1,000 degrees.

According to a press release, the devices are lightweight and easy to deploy, all first responders have to do is “pull the pin and throw it in.”

In a statement, officials with Meridian Lodge No. 25 say, “These devices will help save lives, and the Masonic Lodge is proud to donate these to help make our community a safer place.”