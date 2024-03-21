New Google data center gains Iowa support

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa lawmakers are joining a new push to construct a Google data center in Cedar Rapids.

The building would be nearly 1,400 square acres with a projected investment of about $567 million to secure construction.

The project awaits approval from the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board, which is expected to discuss the plans on Friday.