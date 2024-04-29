New domestic violence resource named after Sabrina Lee Schnoor

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A group of women in Mower County are coming together to fight against domestic abuse.

The Sabrina Lee foundation for domestic abuse victims was founded shortly after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year.

The foundation is looking to get its name out there and serve as a resource for anyone dealing with domestic violence.

The nonprofit will be centered around individual needs of domestic abuse victims and how to keep them safe. This includes self-defense, housing, crisis management and more.

The mission is to make sure domestic violence doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“We want people to know, women especially to know that hey we’re here, we may have been in your shoes at one point in time, we know what to do, we know how to do it, and we will help you,” treasurer and secretary of the Sabrina Lee foundation for domestic abuse victims Michele Legried said.

While small, the foundation hopes to grow in the future and help as many people as they can.

They will be holding fundraisers throughout the year and they’re always looking for members and volunteers.

To learn more, click HERE.