New alternative to driving school in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – For more than a year now, frustrated parents and teens in Minnesota have scrambled, driving miles to find openings at driver’s license testing centers.

While some of those issues are still around, a new way of taking the driver’s education course may help.

A new Minnesota state law allows driving students to take their classroom course completely online.

“For people to be able to have that option where they can complete the driver’s ed via those opportunities whether it’s teleconference like in this setting where it’s live and you have that live participation or in terms of more an online setting where you have more videos and more online support and that’s not necessarily real time,” said Jody-Kay Peterson the program director for driver services.

Scott Stroh says busy parents, like himself, might benefit from this option.

“I think we need to have options like that. Again, you know we were fortunate in that Kasson has a course through community ed that we were able to do and take advantage of but not every community has that option,” said Stroh.

Stroh says his son Gabe, who just passed his drivers tested this fall, would’ve thrived in both in person and virtual environments.

“I think, it’s just like school. I think it depends on the kid; some kids are going to thrive in that online environment and some kids are going to actually struggle to learn,” said Stroh.

Since its implementation Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services says giving students the option on how they want to learn has made a difference.

“These driver’s ed programs, it’s really [helping] those who are 18 and younger to be able to pass the road test and written test,” said Peterson.

It will also open up more testing availability with fewer taking their driver’s test multiple times. But finding a place to take those tests has still been difficult.

Scott and Gabe had to drive to Hibbing, Minn., more than 4 hours away from their home in Kasson.

“I’m in a relatively lucky position. I can step away for a day go do that. I was a teacher, before this we wouldn’t have been able to,” said Stroh.

18 driving schools across Minnesota are authorized to administer the course.