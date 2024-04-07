MSP says alcohol was a factor in two vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A driver using alcohol allegedly caused a crash on Highway 14 Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 9:55 p.m. in Olmsted County.

The crash report states 23-year-old Sonny Garcia from Pharr, TX was driving west in a 2010 Ford pick up in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 14, when it went head on with a 2008 Chevy Impala in the left lane.

The driver of the Chevy, 19-year-old Odin Kamel of Kasson, attempted to evade, but both vehicles made contact on the passenger sides.

According to MSP, Garcia was using alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.