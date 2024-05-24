MSP: Be safe during Memorial Day weekend travel

Memorial Day Highway Safety

With the holiday weekend here, many people are hitting the road. Safety officials want to ensure everyone stays safe in light of the heavy traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s top tips are always paying attention and following the speed limit. This is especially true with the high number of drivers on the road. The Patrol expects spikes in both speeds and overall traffic, which are significant factors in the increase in deadly crashes.

“We’re already at 131 fatal crashes in the state. Last year at this time we were at 91, so that’s a significant increase. And we’re just getting into the busy months of summer where we expect, where we’ll see increases in traffic,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

These numbers are not just statistics, they represent lives lost and families shattered. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, especially during this holiday weekend.

MSP is hoping to bring those numbers down by having more officers on rural roads where a lot of those deadly crashes happen. This increased presence is a testament to their commitment to our safety, and it should give us all a sense of reassurance as we travel this holiday weekend.

Before spending time with family, having fun in the sun, or honoring our fallen heroes, make sure to keep your eyes up and speed down.