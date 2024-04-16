MPPOA askes Walz to remove Londregan case from Hennepin County attorney

(ABC 6 News) – The largest police officer union is making a second attempt to have Governor Tim Walz step into the high profile Londregan Case.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) sent a letter to Walz, asking to remove the Ryan Londregan case from the Hennepin County Attorney and give it to the Minnesota Attorney General.

Londregan stands accused of shooting and killing Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in July 2023.

“Our letter is simple: there needs to be justice, there needs to be fairness. We’re not asking for preferential treatment because trooper londregan is a member or an officer, we’re asking for an independent prosecutor to review the case,” said Imran Ali, an MPPO general counsel.

Attorney’s representing Cobb’s family wrote in a statement saying in part, “Reassigning this case would create a clear conflict of interests and removing it from the County Attorney should not be an option.”

