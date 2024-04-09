MPCA kicks off volunteer water monitoring program

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As spring arrives, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency kicks off its volunteer water monitoring program.

The popular program relies on Minnesotans to monitor our thousands of lakes and miles of streams.

Volunteers will measure water clarity in numerous lakes and stream, sending their reports back to the agency.

“We help get the data, [so] experts can take and figure out what’s going on: is nitrate going up? [Is] the water clarity getting better? What’s happening and, the thing really important to note is, it all comes back to water,” said John Weiss, a citizen stream monitor.

Volunteers will test the water twice a month from April to September.

All the equipment and training will be provided by the agency, with no experience required.

To sign up for the program, CLICK HERE