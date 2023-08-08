Mower County Free Fair begins Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Since 1864, Mower County has brought people together with its county fair.

Now, the Mower County Free Fair is back for another year with food, animals, rides, and everything in between.

For 69 years, Herb and Murl’s has been serving up cheese curds and its famous Wonder Bar. Once the fair finishes this year, the popular vendor is calling it quits.

Among Herb and Murl’s, people will also have a chance to find vendors featuring ice cream, Mexican food, and even a donut burger!

It’s not just about the food and rides. For members of Mower County 4-H, it’s a chance to show off their hard work and the projects they’ve been working on all year long.

Following the recent theft of a rabbit at the Freeborn County Fair, the fair board said it’s stepping up security measures to make sure animals stay where they are supposed to, and go home with their rightful owners.

The Mower County Free Fair runs through Sunday.