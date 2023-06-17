Mother of Sabrina Schnoor speaks out, accuses prosecutors of failing to protect her

(ABC 6 News) – Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Horner is accused of killing 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor roughly three weeks ago.

Her body was found May 30 underneath an I-35 underpass in Owatonna. Horner was arrested days later and charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death.

That’s not the first violent crime Horner has been charged with. His criminal record includes 28 charges, 13 of which were related to violent crime. Of those, which include his pending murder charges, only 5 resulted in convictions.

According to Sabrina’s mother, Stacia Schnoor, a history of dismissed charges in exchange for plea deals kept Horner out of jail and failed to properly protect Sabrina.

“They knew he was violent; they knew he beat on women; they knew he would eventually kill one and he did, my child.”

According to the advocacy center of Winona, an abuser is 750 percent more likely to kill their victim if strangulation has been part of the pattern of abuse. One of those violent charges dismissed against Horner was domestic assault by strangulation.