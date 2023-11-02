Morrow family celebrates 50 years of their 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale

There are some things people look forward to every year - whether that's a certain holiday or event. In this case, the 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale in Kenyon. This year, it's a special year as they celebrate 50 years.

(ABC 6 News) – There are some things people look forward to every year – whether that’s a certain holiday or event. In this case, the 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale in Kenyon. This year, it’s a special year as they celebrate 50 years.

In the 1970s, Marlene Morrow started making magnets, attracting her to a new future.

“So I decided we’ll have a craft show in the basement of our house and call it the ’15 Ladies Craft Show.'”

15 ladies and 20 years counting . Then, the Morrows host the show in their shed.

“Curt had his saws going in one corner to keep our basket business going. I kept telling him, ‘I need the whole room.'”

That wasn’t Curt’s initial plan.

“I built this building for my son and myself. We were kind of into hot-rod cars. I said, ‘ You can have the basement but I’m going to keep the shed for our activities.'”

That didn’t last long.

As he recalled, “She kept pressuring me and pressuring me. Soon, I gave in and said ‘You could have this shed.’ So a few years later, I built another shed.”

Marlene smiled as she told what happened next.

“If you go back there, you’ll see I took over most of that too.”

Where else will the 80 exhibitors put their work?

They come from all over; from down in Iowa, to the Twin Cities, and everywhere in between. Marlene and Curt know all of them, and they all know them.

“Just coming in and looking around and when we set up, Marlene and Curt are so helpful. So it’s just the association with them,” shared Shelly Sukow. She sells her work, S and L Creations, at the sale.

Mary Fischer is based in Farmington, Minn.

“It’s my third year working for them and they’re very generous and kind with their time. And generous with their doing all of this hard work for everyone.”

The show name, 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale acknowledges that not every vendor has items that come from one person. It’s a team effort. Just like it is to keep the show going another 50 years.

For Curt, he wants to concentrate on the big picture and making the sale bigger and better every year. Marlene has a goal of adding more headwear options for people who might be losing their hair to cancer. She has some other ideas in the works. Like how to finally give Curt the space he wanted.

“The lady customers and I tell him he should add on another addition for a man cave. With a refrigerator for refreshments. A big screen, and some nice comfy couches.”

Curt is all for it. Especially the TV, where he can watch football.

While the Morrows don’t know if their kids and grandkids will take over one day, they say they’ll do this as long as they are able.

The show runs over the next two weekends at the Morrow home located at 45986 Hwy. 56 in Kenyon. For more information, you can click here.