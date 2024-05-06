More than 140 pounds of marijuana found during drug bust in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) — One person has been arrested after law enforcement found 148 pounds of flower marijuana during a traffic stop on Friday, May 3.

The traffic stop was part of a drug investigation by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team. As part of that investigation, the team served a search warrant on 33-year-old Gilo Gilo of Rochester.

They stopped Gilo on Interstate 90 near Stewartville. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the 148 pounds of marijuana flower, they also found 760 grams of cannabis concentrate, more than 16 grams of cannabis edibles and several thousand dollars in cash.

Law enforcement later searched Gilo’s home on the 200 block of 15 Ave SW in Rochester where they said they found more cannabis concentrate, cash, and a loaded handgun.

Gilo was arrested and is facing charges of 1st-degree Controlled Substance Sales and Possession, and Possession of a Firearm – Conviction for Crime of Violence.