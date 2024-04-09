MnDOT launches new slip simulator training for employees

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Despite the mild winter, there were still plenty of day with slippery roads and sidewalks.

To increase safety, MnDOT has added a slip simulator for employees in response to more than $4 million in workers comp payouts since 2014.

Currently, slips are the number once cause of injury for MnDOT workers.

“You know, we learn by doing. So, when people go through the walking surface, the slip surface, the first time in the normal walking conditions and they are sliding around. And the second time they use the proper marching technique we teach them, and you see a night and day difference,” said Gabe Perkins, a training administrator for MnDOT District 6. “It’s interesting to see the reaction.”

The slip simulator training travels around the state to educate employees. MnDOT reports that, so far, employees have enjoyed the interactive training.