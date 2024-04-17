MnDOT in first stages of I-90 and I-35 bridge demolition

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation held one of their first open house events for the I-35 and I-90 Interchange projects on Monday night at Albert Lea City Hall, hoping to get input from drivers.

“There’s been some widening and other things that occurred with those bridges that make them require replacement now,” Tory Thompson, MnDOT project manager, said.

MnDOT is looking to improve safety and address the aging bridges on I-35 and I-90, which were built in 1968 and are coming to the end of their lifespan.

The bridges are still completely safe to drove across, but MnDOT is taking proactive steps for the replacement, which is scheduled for 2030.

Now, MnDOT officials looks to lock down funding for the projects.

“If there are opportunities and there are maybe federal grants and things like that, then we can utilize this information to apply for those competitive grants,” Mike Dougherty of MnDOT said.

More information and updates on the projects can be found here.