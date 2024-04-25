MNDOT holds meeting on Highway 52 from Chatfield to Fountain

Some people shared their concerns about drivers going to fast on that stretch of highway 52. Some said the curves causes accidents.

(ABC 6 News) – MNDOT held a public meeting in Fountain for the Highway 52 project.

Some people shared their concerns about drivers going to fast on that stretch of highway. Some said the curves causes accidents.

“People come too fast, they go around the curves, and you go around the curve and all of a sudden there’s an accident there and you’re supposed to stop immediately but if you’re on ice, you don’t stop immediately,” Ralph Bernau said.

Part of the project aims to repair the culverts on the highway and resurface the road, but work isn’t expected to begin until 2027.