MNDOT held forum on HWY 52 and I-90

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 9, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held a public meeting on the Interstate 90 Highway 52 construction project.

MnDOT aims to replace bridges over Highway 52 and build a new ramp from the highway to the interstate. MnDOT says the project will improve safety while also reducing traffic delays.

“One of the key features will be a flyover ramp from southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90 that represents 92% of the left turns that are made there so it’ll significantly improve the safety there,” said MnDOT representative Mike Dougherty. “The crash rates, we’re up above a level that we don’t like to see.”

The construction is set to begin next year and expected to wrap up in two.