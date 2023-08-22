MnDOT gives updates on summer construction

(ABC 6 News) – Summer is winding down and so are some seasonal road construction projects.

The J-turns on Highway 14 and County Road 3 near Byron are completed. So are the new Highway 57 roundabouts in Kasson.

But MnDOT says there are few more projects to keep an eye on.

Those of you using I-35 to get up the cities for the state fair may want to add some extra travel time. There is work being done near Faribault that could slow you down.

In Chatfield construction on two new bridges along Highway 7 is going well and is expected to finish on time in mid-October. Meanwhile, Highway 52 construction is also expected to be done on time in mid-October.

“The big thing is to slow down. Get rid of the distractions and just be patient. It’s a short work zone. It might feel like it takes forever, but it’s a short moment in time and you don’t want to mark that with a tragedy,” said Mike Dougherty with MnDOT.

MnDOT says drivers should expect some traffic changes in the coming weeks as sections of Highway 52 start to open up.