MnDot encourages families to participate in ‘Bike to School Day’

(ABC 6 News) – Each year. the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota Safe Routes to School team up for ‘Bike to School Day.‘ This year, the event is happening on Wednesday, May 8.

According to a press release, 150 Minnesota schools have already signed up to participate in the event.

The goal is to encourage kids to get active, with hopes of improving their physical and mental health, as well as their academic performance.

“We know students do better in school when they add physical activities to their day,” said Kelly Corbin, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “This event promotes safety skills that students can use throughout their lives.”

Students are encouraged to incorporate more physical activity on their way to school, resources and more information how can continue to do so can be found online.