MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan leads women’s pheasant hunt

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan led a women’s pheasant hunt in Austin Saturday morning.

Since her first pheasant hunt in 2019, Lt. Gov. Flanagan has been passionate about getting other people involved in the sport.

“I just wanna tell people, especially women, people of color, indigenous folks, that this is an accessible sport, it’s super fun,” said Flanagan.

The hunt was at the same farm as Lt. Gov. Flanagan’s first pheasant hunt four years ago. She brought along female legislators, some of whom had never hunted before.

“It felt much more approachable to go with a group of women of varying experience levels,” said Representative Kristi Pursell (DFL-Northfield).

Leading the women was Ann Maxfield, owner of the farm and the person who helped Lt. Gov. Flanagan learn to hunt.

“That was her very first pheasant hunt was with me, here on this property four years ago for the Governor’s opener. It was fun then, and today was even more fun. We just had a blast,” said Maxfield.

Many of the women agreed, saying hunting with women is just more fun.

“I think it’s a lot of fun to do anything with a big group of women,” said Flanagan.

She and the other legislators say its time more women join in.

“If people are curious, if people have an interest, there’s probably a style of hunting that could suit them. It’s especially exciting to see women out there,” said Pursell.

The Lieutenant Governor hopes to show women that hunting can be for them too, and it’s a whole lot of fun.