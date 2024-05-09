MN Fire Marshall investigating Austin house fire

(ABC 6 News) – The MN State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire at an unoccupied home Thursday morning, according to Chief Jim McCoy with the Austin Fire Department.

According to McCoy, at about 4:10 a.m., fire crews responded to a home at 104 3rd Avenue SE, where they spent 4-5 hours ensuring the blaze was out.

McCoy said there was no gas or electric service to the building at the time of the fire.

McCoy estimated damage to the structure at about $25,000, with an additional $5,000 in damage to the contents of the building.

