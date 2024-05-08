Misuse of backpacks at Kellogg Middle School leads to restrictions during school day

(ABC 6 News) – After an increase in the misuse of backpacks at Kellogg Middle School, Rochester Public School officials are issuing pre-covid era policies about when they are allowed during the school day.

According to Mamisoa Knutson, RPS Director of Communications, backpacks were being used to conceal prohibited items like vape pens, pocketknives and other items that deter students from learning throughout the day.

Because of this, school leaders say they “decided to try a different approach”.

According to the ‘Comet Connection’ newsletter, storing backpacks inside lockers is already a practice at some RPS schools.

Beginning Wed., May 8, students must keep backpacks inside their lockers during the school day and are no longer allowed to bring them to class.

If your child needs any exceptions for things like medical needs (for example, insulin pumps, using crutches, carrying an EpiPen, etc.) special permission must be granted by a principal.

Backpacks are also not permitted at lunch.

Knutson also says the situation will continuously be monitored and assessed, with adjustments made when necessary.