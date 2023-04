(ABC 6 News) – According to family members, the body found near Kutzky Park on Friday has been confirmed as Thomas McElroy.

The 43-year-old went missing back in December after leaving St. Mary’s Hospital. He was last seen near 11th Ave SW and reports say he was not dressed in appropriate winter attire.

The family sent our newsroom an email confirming the identity.

They would like to thank the community for their help in finding Thomas’s body.