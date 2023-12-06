Minnesotans react to state seal finalist

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Out of nearly 400 submissions, the State Emblem Redesign Commission narrowed it down to one of five potential seals. With that, the search for new state emblems is nearly complete.

ABC 6 took to the streets to ask what Minnesotans thought of the new seal design.

Out of the five, one caught the attention of many; a bronze loon surrounded by Minnesota waters and hills, the North Star and wild rice, all against a dark blue background.

“I like the loon, I like that he’s on water,” Angela Robinson said.

“I mean I’m voting the loon, I mean how do you beat the loon, it’s beautiful.”

The seal comes in many colors and styles, but the the color blue and the star of the show, the loon, stay consistent.

“The loon right on the front, it’s beautiful. I love the blue and Minnesota is such a, the blue waters and all the wonderful animals that we have,” Scott Eggert said.

While the other finalists were well received, nothing could beat the loon.

The commission is still considering some slight design modifications before they formally adopt its choice.

They have to make a decision by Jan, 1.

They’re also still working to narrow down which of the six flag finalists will be flying across the state.

That decision could come as soon as next Tuesday.