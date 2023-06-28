Minnesota State Patrol trooper recognized for fawn rescue along I-94

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota State Patrol trooper is being recognized for helping to reunite a young fawn with its mother.

Video of Trooper Mollie McClure rescuing a trapped deer last month along Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota, just northwest of St. Cloud, has gone viral.

Trooper McClure freed the fawn from the fence, and the young deer was reunited with its mother.

The trooper is getting a lot of praise for her quick and decisive action in helping to save the deer.

Trooper Mollie McClure was on I-94 near Avon when she saw a female deer pacing along a fence line. She could also hear a vocal young fawn. Turns out the little one was stuck in the fencing. McClure wiggled the fawn free and reunited it will its mother. Great job! pic.twitter.com/p4QfawvnHe — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 26, 2023