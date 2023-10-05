Minnesota receives nearly $1 billion from Biden bipartisan infrastructure law
(ABC 6 News) – Today, the U.S. DOT announced it allocated $978 million to Minnesota for the 2024 fiscal year to invest in critical infrastructure and workforce development.
“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Investment will contribute to road, bridge and tunnel projects, according to a statement from the U.S. DOT. Estimates from the DOT state a little more than $21 million will go to carbon emission reduction and about $50 million to highway safety programming.
The DOT released the following specific apportionments for Minnesota in 2024.
|Minnesota Project
|Number of Dollars Allocated
|National Highway Performance Program
|$491,818,324
|Surface Transportation Block Grant
|$239,262,969
|Highway Safety Improvement Program
|$49,290,820
|Railway-Highway Crossings Program
|$6,479,029
|Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program
|$36,531,448
|Metropolitan Planning
|$6,275,538
|National Highway Freight Program
|$23,528,048
|Carbon Reduction Program
|$21,334,281
|PROTECT Formula Program
|$24,258,607
|National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program
|$14,518,886
|Bridge Formula Program
|$65,166,538
Funding will go directly to Minnesota, allowing state transportation leaders flexibility on allocation.
For more detailed apportionments on every state, click here.