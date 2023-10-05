Minnesota receives nearly $1 billion from Biden bipartisan infrastructure law

(ABC 6 News) – Today, the U.S. DOT announced it allocated $978 million to Minnesota for the 2024 fiscal year to invest in critical infrastructure and workforce development.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Investment will contribute to road, bridge and tunnel projects, according to a statement from the U.S. DOT. Estimates from the DOT state a little more than $21 million will go to carbon emission reduction and about $50 million to highway safety programming.

The DOT released the following specific apportionments for Minnesota in 2024.

Minnesota Project Number of Dollars Allocated National Highway Performance Program $491,818,324 Surface Transportation Block Grant $239,262,969 Highway Safety Improvement Program $49,290,820 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $6,479,029 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $36,531,448 Metropolitan Planning $6,275,538 National Highway Freight Program $23,528,048 Carbon Reduction Program $21,334,281 PROTECT Formula Program $24,258,607 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $14,518,886 Bridge Formula Program $65,166,538

Funding will go directly to Minnesota, allowing state transportation leaders flexibility on allocation.

For more detailed apportionments on every state, click here.