Minnesota receives nearly $1 billion from Biden bipartisan infrastructure law

By KAALTV
MGN Biden

(ABC 6 News) – Today, the U.S. DOT announced it allocated $978 million to Minnesota for the 2024 fiscal year to invest in critical infrastructure and workforce development.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Investment will contribute to road, bridge and tunnel projects, according to a statement from the U.S. DOT. Estimates from the DOT state a little more than $21 million will go to carbon emission reduction and about $50 million to highway safety programming.

The DOT released the following specific apportionments for Minnesota in 2024.

Minnesota ProjectNumber of Dollars Allocated
National Highway Performance Program$491,818,324
Surface Transportation Block Grant$239,262,969
Highway Safety Improvement Program$49,290,820
Railway-Highway Crossings Program$6,479,029
Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program$36,531,448
Metropolitan Planning$6,275,538
National Highway Freight Program$23,528,048
Carbon Reduction Program$21,334,281
PROTECT Formula Program$24,258,607
National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program$14,518,886
Bridge Formula Program$65,166,538

Funding will go directly to Minnesota, allowing state transportation leaders flexibility on allocation.

For more detailed apportionments on every state, click here.