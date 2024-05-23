WWE brings SummerSlam ’26 to Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – One of World Wrestling Entertainment’s premier events is coming to the Twin Cities.

Today, the organization announced that SummerSlam 2026 will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 1 and 2, 2026, in an expanded, two-night format. SummerSlam will be the first time the WWE has brought a premium event to one of the United States’ hotbeds for wrestling talent since 2019’s TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger. The first-ever two-night #SummerSlam comes to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6jk7uX2O6N — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

Many of Minnesota’s biggest wrestling fans hoped WrestleMania 41 would be held in Minneapolis, but the event was awarded to Las Vegas just last month.

While ticket sale details for the 2026 event are yet to be announced, it’s crucial for fans to register for pre-sale opportunities. This will ensure they don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic event.