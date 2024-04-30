Dodge Center man crushed in workplace accident

(ABC 6 News) – A man is dead, after being crushed while working at Con-Tech Manufacturing inc.

According to the Dodge Center Ambulance, a page came out at 10:04 a.m. on April 29th to respond to private concrete mixer manufacturing company.

The Incident Page Network lists the call as a Trauma Alert, with units responding at 10:19 a.m. to a call of a person being crushed by a 5000-pound drum, and CPR being performed on the victim.

Sheriff Scott Rose of the Dodge County Sheriff’s office released a statement confirming that 63-year-old Teofilo Gonzalez of Brownsdale had been cutting crossbeam support on a dolly supporting the mixer drug, when the dolly failed and the mixer drum came down on him.

Co-workers used two forklifts to remove the drum and begin CPR on Gonzales until Dodge Center Ambulance arrived and took over, Rose said.

However, he was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m.

Rose said Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire Department also responded to the scene, although Mayo One was unable to fly Monday due to weather conditions.

Con-Tech told the Sheriff’s Office they would contact the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding Gonzalez’s death.