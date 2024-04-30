Austin High School student chosen as “Escape the Vape” finalist

Austin High School student Escape the Vape finalist

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin High School student’s PSA video has been chosen as a finalist for the “Escape the Vape” contest.

Enar Zaki’s “Health vs. Habitz!” video was chosen as one of the final seven entries vying for a $500 prize. The school of the winner will also be receiving $500.

Voting for this year’s winner will continue through May 6, and voting will be held on the Escape the Vape Video Challenge website.

The Escape the Vape Video Challenge is a program coordinated by ACET, Inc. in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The contest is sponsored by the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Orthopedics, and Oxboro Family Chiropractic.