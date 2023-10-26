4 PIZM overtakes the #5 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints to move on to the Class A Boys’ Soccer Semi-Finals

Highlights curtesy of NSPN

(ABC 6 News) – #4 PIZM took on the #5 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints in Wednesday’s Class A Quarterfinals match up.

Things started fast in the first half, with former ABC 6 Prep of the Week Ben Murray breaking loose and firing a cannon into the back of net for the first goal of the match.

PIZM would go on to score three more times, bringing the score to 0-4 late in the second half.

The final piece of offense was delivered off the foot of Christopher Tree during a free kick, whose final goal of the match marked a hat trick on the night.

The score would stay locked at 0-5 until the final whistle, with PIZM moving on to the Class A Semifinal game.

That match-up is scheduled for Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.