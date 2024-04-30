Minnesota mother wins the lottery

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota mother of two won the Lotto America jackpot taking home $3.1 million.

The ticket was purchased at a Cub Foods in Coon Rapids. The big win earned the business a $10,000 bonus.

The jackpot winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, says the first thing she’s going to do is buy a plane ticket to visit her mom, who lives in Southeast Asia. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to flying back home. I’ve got a big family that I haven’t seen in more than a decade.” The jackpot winner was very emotional talking about her upcoming reunion and added that it’s important to, “Always listen to your mom!”

Just last month, a different Minnesota woman won the Lotto America jackpot in Roseville, taking home more than $3.7 million.