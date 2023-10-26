Minnesota Legislators Prep for 2024 Season

(ABC 6 News) – Here in Minnesota the legislature won’t reconvene until February, but legislators are pre-viewing what’s to come.

Many on the GOP side of the aisle say this is going to be a “Fix it” session while the DFL wants to build off what they call a historic last session.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R) says transparency from the DFL was an issue in the 2023 session and many things were passed without enough bipartisan work.

“We heard that a lot in this last legislative session. Where the majority party would say ‘oh, we’ll just fix that next year, oh we’ll worry about it next year.’ That’s not a good way to legislate. We should have it properly done originally and then just do small fixes,” said Demuth.

Demuth want to revist items like the SRO law and paid family and medical leave just to name a few.

But despite the push back from across the aisle DFL Senator Liz Boldon says the DFL majority did what was best for Minnesota.

“Really the work was crafted around listening to what Minnesotans told us they needed. So, we made investments in to housing, education and childcare and a number of spaces,” said Boldon.

Such DFL sponsored changes included legalization of recreational marijuana, felon voting rights and higher education affordability programs.

Both sides agreed that it’s in the state’s best interest they will need to work together and build strong relationships in their communities.