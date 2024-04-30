Minnesota leading the nation in renewable energy

(ABC 6 News) – The state of Minnesota is far ahead of the rest of the country when it comes to renewable energy resources.

According to a new report from Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM) and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), Minnesota generates 54% of its energy using renewable resources — compared to the national average of just 41%.

It’s the fourth straight year that the majority of energy resources in Minnesota come from wind, solar, & even nuclear power.

The report also notes that Minnesota’s power sector carbon emissions are down 54% below 2005 levels, outpacing the national reduction of 42%. The state achieved a 10% reduction in power sector emissions over the last year alone.

“Minnesota’s clean energy transition leads the Midwest, and the rest of the country is taking notice,” said Lisa Jacobson, President of BCSE. “Already supplying the state with most of its energy, Minnesota continues to lead on clean energy and energy efficiency deployment, with significant investment happening throughout the state.”

The state has also seen surge in electric vehicle registrations, with a 55% increase from 2022, which the report says underscores Minnesotans’ growing preference for sustainable transportation options.