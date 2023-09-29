Minnesota hockey legend to be laid to rest Friday

(KSTP) – Minnesotans and Warroad community members will come together Friday to remember a legendary hockey player and Native American activist.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Henry Boucha, of Warroad, Minnesota, died earlier this month at the age of 72.

Boucha, who played for the North Stars and Red Wings, among others during his professional career, became the first Native American to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995. He also helped Team USA win a silver medal at the 1972 Olympics.

His high school jersey also hangs at Gardens Arena in Warroad, where he attended high school and led the town’s hockey team to the championship game in the state tournament in front of more than 15,000 people.

A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Gardens Arena, and a funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in Warroad’s Riverside Cemetery.