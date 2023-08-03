Minnesota fugitive arrested in Iowa after police standoff

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota man wanted on an active warrant was arrested in Nora Springs, Iowa on Wednesday after a nearly 4-hour standoff with police.

The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said it was asked to assist the Nora Springs Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in serving a felony arrest warrant for 38-year-old Nathaniel Jon Fritz.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Fritz has been a wanted fugitive since May 10 on a domestic assault charge in Crow Wing County.

The ISP said officers approached a Nora Springs residence at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 after Fritz was observed in the home. Officers made entry into the home and found interior doors and windows were found to be barricaded shut.

The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and negotiators were called to the scene. Negotiations were attempted and Fritz was taken into custody by the tactical team at 4:14 p.m.

Fritz was turned over to the Nora Springs Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were sustained to Fritz or officers on the scene, said the ISP.