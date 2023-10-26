Minnesota flags fly half-staff to mourn Maine shooting victims

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Oct. 26, Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags until sundown on Oct. 30 to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Lewiston, Maine is a little smaller than Mankato, Minnesota. I can’t imagine the impact a mass shooting will have on that community,” said Governor Walz. “My office has offered Maine any resources they need, and Minnesotans offer our heartfelt condolences as Mainers grapple with our country’s latest violent, senseless tragedy.”

As of 3:00 p.m., Oct. 26, the shooter killed 18 people and remains at large.