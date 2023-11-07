2023 Minnesota Election Results

ABC 6 will update the results from the November 7, 2023 Minnesota elections throughout the night. Please check back for updated results

Olmsted County

Rochester City Question 1

EXTENSION OF SALES AND USE TAX

Shall the City of Rochester be authorized to (a) extend the existing sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (0.50%) for approximately 24 years or until approximately $205,000,000 plus an amount equal to interest and the costs of the issuance of any bonds is collected, and (b) issue its general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $205,000,000, plus the cost of issuing the bonds, to finance any or all of the following: A. An economic vitality fund and expenses eligible to be paid from the fund, in an amount not to exceed $50,000,000; and B. Street reconstruction in an amount not to exceed $50,000,000; and C. Flood control and water quality, excluding the removal of the MN00515 dam, in an amount not to exceed $40,000,000; and D. A sports and recreation complex, in an amount not to exceed $65,000,000?

Rochester Public School District Question 1 (ISD #535)

Approval of Capital Project Levy Authorization for Technology

The board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the maximum amount of 4.467% times the net tax capacity of the School District. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $10,150,000 for taxes first levied in 2023, payable in 2024, and would be authorized for ten (10) years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $101,500,000. The proposed authorization will provide funds for the purchase, installation, support, and maintenance of software and technology equipment. Shall the capital project levy authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota be approved? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

ISD 534

Ballot Question 1

School Building Bonds for K-2 School Facility, Classrooms and Security

“Shall the board of Independent School District No. 534 (Stewartville), Minnesota be authorized to issue general oblication school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $55,670,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, construction of a new K-2 school facility and various improvements throughout the District including new science classrooms at the High School, renovated science, STEM and general purpose classrooms at the Middle School and High School, secure entrances and offices at the Middle School, High School, and Bonner Elementary?

Ballot Question 2

(Question 2 is contingent on the passing of Question 1, meaning it can only pass if Question 1 passes)

School Building Bonds for a Second Athletic Court, Community Fitness Center, and Weight Room

“If School District (Question 1) is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 534 (Stewartville), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an amount not to exceed &7,250,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and including, but not limited to, construction of a second athletic court at the proposed K-2 Facility, a new community fitness center and weight room at the High School, and renovation of the weight room into a classroom at the Middle School?

Mower County

Grand Meadow School District ISD 495

School District Question 1

Approval of School District Bond Issue

“Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 495 (Grand Meadow) be authorized to issue its general obligation school buildings bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,300,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including updates and improvements to HVAC systems; and the resurfacing of the dome structures at the school site and facility?”

Grand Meadow School District Question 2

Approval of School District Bond Issue

“If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the school board of Independent School District No. 495 (Grand Meadow) also be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,600,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of a career and technical education (CTE) learning space; and remodeling to convert existing spaces for use as early childhood and preschool learning spaces?”

Freeborn County

Alden-Conger School District ISD 242

Operating Levy Referendum Question

Increase the district’s operating levy authority by $1,194 per pupil for 10 years with an inflationary factor

“The board of Independent School District No. 242 (Alden-Conger), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $1,194 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2023 for taxes payable in 2024 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

Other notes:

-The levy will provide an estimated $557,000 of additional revenue annually and these funds will allow the district to provide essential student programming, maintain small class sizes and sustain technology initiative, set up long term financial stability of the district, retain and attract quality staff, keep pace with changing education needs (source: Alden Conger school district website)

Fillmore County

Fillmore Central School District Question ISD 2198

Revoking Existing Referendum Revenue Authoriziation; Approving New Authorization

“The board of Independent School District No. 2198 (Fillmore Central), Minnesota has proposed to revoke the School District’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $292.15 per pupil and replace that authorization with a new authorization of $783.86 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2023 for taxes payable in 2024 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law”

Wabasha County

Wabasha-Kellogg School District ISD 811

Ballot Question

“Shall the school board of Independent School District 811 (Wabasha-Kellogg) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,200,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances; the construction of a new roof to the school building; the completion of HVAC upgrades and improvements; add and update restrooms; improvements and upgrades to the fire alarm and smoke detection systems, and renovations to classrooms and media center including upgrades to career and technical education (CTE) classrooms, science labs, and learning spaces at the school site and facility?”

Winona County

Lewiston-Altura School District ISD 857

Question 1

Revoking Existing Referendum Revenue Authorization; Approving New Authorization

“The school board of Independent School District No. 857 (Lewiston-Altura Public Schools) has proposed to revoke the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $51.92 per pupil and to replace that authorization with a new authorization of $760 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years, beginning with taxes payable in 2024, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2025, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.”

Lewiston-Altura School District ISD 857

Question 2

Approval of the School District Bond Issue

“Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 857 (Lewiston-Altura Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $26,645,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of a secure entry at the elementary school and a secure entry and office at the high school; remodeling and updates to spaces at the elementary and high school including classrooms, restrooms, and support spaces; the construction of building additions at the high school including space for career and technical education; the construction of safety improvements to parking lots, bus and parent drop off and pickup areas, and transportation and maintenance space at school sites and facilities; and the construction and installation of HVAC, plumbing and electrical infrastructure improvements at school sites and facilites?

Lewiston-Altura School District ISD 857

Question 3

Approval of School District Bond Issue

“If School District Question 2 is approved, shall the school board of Independent School District No. 857 (Lewiston-Altura Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,540,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of improvements to convert the existing main gymnasium at the high school into a performing arts space; and the construction and equipping of a new gymnasium, locker rooms, lobby and support spaces?”

Houston County

Question 1

“Shall the board of Independent School District No. 297 (Spring Grove Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,195,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilites including, but not limited to, replacements, upgrades, and improvements to mechanical and electrical systems, roofing, windows, bathrooms and locker rooms and renovation to the kitchen and cafeteria, and career and technical education space?”

Question 2

“If Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 297 (Spring Grove Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,100,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limted to, constructing and equipping a career and technical education addition?”

