Minnesota Deer Feeding Ban Still Ongoing, But Several Counties Removed

(ABC 6 News) – Deer feeding bans are removed in 24 Minnesota counties, including Freeborn, but are still in place for others.

Olmsted, Mower, Fillmore and Dodge counties are still part of the deer feeding ban. The Department of Natural Resources says those counties have a high risk of chronic wasting disease. The ban remains in place for some counties to help stop the spread of CWD which can kill deer through physical touch.



“All in all, you can still feed other critters, but just not have them accessible to deer,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Big Game Coordinator Todd Froberg said.

Deer attractants are also not allowed in the counties that are still part of the ban. This is so deer don’t meet up unnaturally and spread CWD.

Two hundred sixteen cases of the disease have been confirmed in Minnesota since it was discovered in 2010.

The DNR says counties that are still part of the ban can expect it to last into next year.