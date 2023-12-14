Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources awards $10 million to clean water

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 14, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved about $10 million in Clean Water Fund grants to improve Minnesota water quality.

Most funding will go to voluntary conservation projects, including projects focusing on improving and protecting drinking water.

“These grants will equip local governments to work in partnership with landowners across Minnesota to put projects on the ground that protect our valuable water and soil resources,” said BWSR executive director John Jaschke. “This locally led work is key to improving water quality and soil health in Minnesota.”

The $10 million will fund 23 Projects and Practices grants and nine Drinking Water Projects and Practices grants across Minnesota.

Of the nine Drinking Water Projects and Practices grants, one will go to the Southeast Minnesota area. $240,000 will go to an Oronoco private well sealing project. According to BWSR, the city’s water supply originates from two wells, both located in high groundwater vulnerability areas, risking contamination.

According to the BWSR, Oronoco will need to transition to “safer and more dependable water [supplies], approximately 75 wells within the Oronoco Drinking Water Supply Management Areas and sensitive groundwater vulnerability area will be sealed.”