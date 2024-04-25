Minnesota Autism Center expands services to include Clear Lake

MN Autism Center Expands to Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News-) The nonprofit Minnesota Autism Center (MAC) held a grand opening on Wednesday in celebration of the expansion of services into North Iowa at the former Children’s Autism Center at 1020 Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake.

In April of 2022, One Vision of Clear Lake and MAC entered into a business consulting agreement, and in a decision based on “operational efficiencies focused on ensuring the long-term sustainability of autism services in North Iowa,” MAC acquired the Children’s Autism Center effective December 1, 2023, according to a press release.

“There are an estimated 14,000 adults on a waiting list needing services across the state of Iowa,” said Kara Trettin of One Vision, “So the need for us to (continue to) provide adult services is just that much greater.”

Sara Lindquist, regional Iowa director for MAC, said that care will primarily focus on ABA (applied behavioral analysis) therapy for children (aged 18 months to eight years) on the autism spectrum, but also will include autism diagnostic services, family and individual psychotherapy, speech and occupational therapy and telehealth services.

“We’re doing compassionate ABA therapy, teaching them as they play,” said Lindquist. “We’re teaching them the life skills and social skills that they need to succeed in schools, but also at restaurants, at parties, and all other social environments. We’re giving them a quality of life so they can succeed in the future.”

MAC was founded in 1996, and has locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin in addition to the newest center in Iowa.

One Vision (formerly known as Handicap Village and Opportunity Village) opened the Childrens Autism Center in 2013. One Vision is the North Iowa region’s largest non-profit employer, serving more than 300 individuals with disabilities in more than 20 communities.

It’s estimated that sixty five hundred children in Iowa meet the criteria for a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.