Minnesota and Iowa Drought Conditions Evolve

(ABC 6 News) – Over the summer and into fall, both Minnesota and Iowa experienced severe to extreme drought conditions.

But conditions seem to begin trending in the right direction in Southeast Minnesota. Both Mower and Fillmore Counties experienced extreme drought conditions in September. Now, those conditions have markedly improved after much needed rain.

But in Iowa, it’s a different story. Much of the Northeast Iowa area, besides Winnebago County, experiences extreme drought conditions. That’s because Iowa missed out on a lot of that rain that Minnesota saw last week.