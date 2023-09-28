Drought passing in Minnesota, persists in Northern Iowa

After some much needed rain canceled Luke Bryan’s concert in Eyota, Minnesota’s drought conditions markedly improve. Northern Iowa, however, shows a sliver of improvement.

According to the North American Drought Monitor (NADM), 8.03% of Minnesota sits through an extreme drought, down from 26.07% last week, as of Sept. 26. Southern Minnesota currently experiences a brunt of the state’s drought.

Currently, 25% of Iowa is experiencing extreme drought conditions, down by .5% from last week. Tama and Benton County make up the 1.17% of the state under exceptional drought conditions, as of Sept. 26.

Exceptional drought conditions result in increase in aquatic invertebrate (plankton, algae, microbes), needs to conserve water and can have a significant affect crop yields.

Extreme drought conditions lead to worsened seasonal allergies, tree development, lower streambeds and too warm water, higher feed prices for farmers and drying pastures.

NADM explains that these impacts are not guaranteed to affect every area impacted by droughts and lists the above as examples, not surefire to happen events.

